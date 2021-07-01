Innisfree bija cica balm

REVIEW OF BIJA CICA BALM @innisfreeindia has some amazing products and it's one of them. It's a long pending post when I bought this balm on recommendation of Debasree's one video. ¤¤¤¤¤¤¤¤¤¤¤¤¤¤¤¤¤¤¤¤¤¤¤¤¤¤¤¤¤¤ At that time my skin was very much irritated by blemishes, acnes and I wanted some calming spot treatment for my skin. So I picked it up. ¤¤¤¤¤¤¤¤¤¤¤¤¤¤¤¤¤¤¤¤¤¤¤¤¤¤¤¤¤¤ CICA - CINTELLA ASIATICA is one ingredient best described for acne. It works wonder on acne prone skin. And this balm has 4X CICA. The major ingredients in this balm are ofc CICA, Bija oil which defends the skin from external pollutants for a firm looking skin, and D-Panthenol for healthy looking skin. ¤¤¤¤¤¤¤¤¤¤¤¤¤¤¤¤¤¤¤¤¤¤¤¤¤¤¤¤¤¤ The tube is 40 ml but if you use only for spot treatment, it will last you ages. If you use on full face you may empty it within a month. It has a tiny nozzle which squeezes only required amount(amazing).It has milky creamy balm texture not too thick. While using for acne spot treatment a tinu minu amount is enough and keep it overnight and voila your acne is dried and reduced to size zero. It's like a DOCTOR for ACNE. Still I will suggest a patch test as its for really troubled acne irritating skin. ¤¤¤¤¤¤¤¤¤¤¤¤¤¤¤¤¤¤¤¤¤¤¤¤¤¤¤¤¤¤ CLAIMS $$ Non comedogenic $$ Free of Synthetic cosmetic ingredients $$ Excellent Soothing Effects .¤¤¤¤¤¤¤¤¤¤¤¤¤¤¤¤¤¤¤¤¤¤¤¤¤¤¤¤¤¤ Overall I loved this product for my acnes and now I keep on searching CICA products as I have acne prone skin.