Innisfree Green Tea Seed Serum - Yay or Nay

Back with another skincare product review which I actually love for quite some time now, it is Innisfree green tea seed serum. If you are a k-beauty lover, you must have heard about this serum. I have been using it for a long time and almost ended it up. So yeah, let’s move ahead to a detailed review. The nourishing moisture serum is formulated with freshly squeezed Jeju green tea seeds to create a dewy and clear skin from deep within.

Innisfree green tea seed serum comes in a dark green transparent plastic bottle with a pump attached on top which is secured with a cover. Transparent packaging allows you to see how much product is left. It is convenient and hygienic to use. The bottle resides with a cardboard box on which all the details are mentioned. Overall packaging a study and travel friendly. It has a perfume kind of smell that may irritate sensitive noses. However, it is quite refreshing and I like its fragrance. It lingers around for some time.

Innisfree green tea serum has runny consistency having a viscose texture. It spreads over a large surface area easily and feels lightly weighted on the skin. The serum leaves a velvety soft finish with a slight sheen on the skin but does not contribute to oiliness. Being a hydrating serum, it does not give that greasy, sticky feel to the skin and provides instant hydration. This product works absolutely amazing for my normal to dry dehydrated skin. My skin remains hydrated for 5 to 6 hours and with regular use, my skin becomes smooth, supple, and does not feel dry or dehydrated anymore. Its non-sticky and oil-free formulation make it suitable for oily skin as well, if you have oily skin you can skip the moisturizer. The sad part is, it is pricey but one bottle of this serum will last for several months depending on how much quantity you use every day.