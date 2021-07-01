Innisfree handcreams review

JEJU LIFE PERFUMED HANDCREAM INNI MORNINGS TO ALL , so today I have yet another saviour for my winters. Its @innisfreeindia hand creams. The texture is dreamy creamy yet these et absorb so quickly as you can see in next slide. I love perfumed hand creams and this fragrance lasts quite long and keeps lingering in my senses. What I love about these handcreams is that these don't feel or give that greasy feeling. I have to work in kitchen so washing hands all the time is must. My hands get super dry if I don't apply some hand cream. Also love the minimal sleek tiny packaging which is sooo travel friendly. FROMULA These handcreams are specially made from SEMI WAX TECHNOLOGY. This technology is used in making candles, giving off a fragrance as the wax is melted at a certain temperature after trapping the fragrance inside the wax. The intensity and staying power of fragrance are improved, conveying a rich scent for a long time. FRAGRANCES Citrus: Midnight Yuja Tea, Sky Surfing(green cap) Floral: Small Wedding Bouquet, Pink coral, Lilac(Orange cap) Powdery: Guest House Laundry(lavender cap) These tiny 30ml lasts for about 15 days if used consistently like me. I took one to a 3 day trip along with me and the tube came empty on return as whole family loved using it in these harsh winters. Have you tried these handcreams?