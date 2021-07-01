Innisfree morning facial cleanser review

I'm here to share my views on this morning cleanser from @innisfreeindia Green Tea Morning Cleanser. It is sourced from jeju island and double squeezed green tea extracts. It is aptly named morning cleanser as it gives that kick of hydration in the morning . Very gentle on skin , its a non foaming face wash . Its like gel consistency which you keep on massaging on your face and it will gently pull all dirt from your face. U keep masaaging ,it will not foam at all. For my oily skin whatever sebum is produced overnight , it gently takes away that leaving my skin soft and supple . And yess did i mention ,it does not dries out the skin at all. Its like a spa session going on . It may not work for double cleansing purpose ao use it for your morning cleansing only. It is rich in anti oxidants , amino acids and minerals. Made in korea 150ml for 770 bucks A little goes a long way. Please like , save , share , comment if you like this post and found helpful.