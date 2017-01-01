Innisfree Super Volcanic Clay Mousse Mask 2X – Does this really work? #BeautyTruthBomb

Previously, I have used Super Volcanic Pore Clay Mask in 2017 when Innisfree was just launched in India. I have recently tried the Super Volcanic Clay Mousse Mask 2X – BT21 Limited Edition by Innisfree. If you are a Korean skincare brands fan then you may know BT21 are eight loveable characters formed by Line Friends.

The Clay Mousse Mask has Jeju volcanic clusters which are formed due to lava from a volcano eruption that solidifies on Jeju Island. It works excellently for absorbing dirt and sebum. Also, it has Salicylic acid that helps to minimize the pores and exfoliate the dead skin cells. The brand claims that it works well for combination, oily and normal skin types while addressing skincare concerns like oiliness, dullness, uneven texture, and pores.

I loved its packaging because it is easy to use and hygienic. The clay mask comes with the mousse formula which is the best aspect of it. Clay mask isn’t easy to apply and tends to get harden but this formula has overcome this issue. It has a little clayey fragrance.

My skin doesn’t feel stretched when it dries out so it is very easy to wash it off. Afterward, my skin feels so refreshed, hydrated, clean, and soft which was honestly is quite nice. Make sure that you don’t leave it for a longer time otherwise your skin will dry out and it does not have a white cast. While I didn’t see any immediate results after using this but I do think so that it makes a great mask if you have large pores and oily skin.

Overall, it is a good clay mask that you can add to your skincare routine.