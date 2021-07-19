Inside Shah Rukh Khan's luxury island home in Dubai's Palm Jumeirah
Shah Rukh Khan is one of the most successful and bankable stars in the history of Indian cinema. He is also a very successful business and has invested his money in several other things. With the level of fortune, he earns. SRK spends a big chunk of it on buying houses and owns several luxury houses.
One of them is a private island some in Dubai's Palm Jumeirah, which is the largest human-made island on this planet. The home is named Jannat (rhymes with his Mumbai bungalow Mannat) and is located at the K frond of Palm Jumeirah. Its worth around 18 crore rupees and it was gifted to Shah Rukh Khan by a Dubai-based property developer named Nakheel in 2007.
The villa is spread on a 14,000 sq ft plot and its exteriors are open for visitors. It has six luxury bedrooms, a swimming pool, and two big remote-controlled garages. There is also a private beach where one can do deep-sea fishing and water sports.