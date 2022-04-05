Inspite of being 'Raja Babu' of the industry, why did Govinda see downfall in his career?

His unplanned career moves and strategic mistakes in choosing good projects eventually cost him his superstardom. But was or is he really a failure? Considering he had been working 17 years as a leading man in Hindi films. Only the Khans, Akshay Kumar ,Ajay Devgan and Anil Kapooor have been enjoying a longer innings than him, playing lead heroes.





The reason of Govinda's failure is that he did not change with TIME. Govinda is a great actor, dancer, comedian but today's generation appreciate people who are fit and active. And this was well understood by actor like Aamir Khan, Shahruk Khan , Ajay Devgan , who gave importance to fitness and changed their physique, looks, dressing style according to the changing generation and time. Even Anil Kapoor who is now 60 years of age looks so fit and active compared to Govinda. And same goes for Amitabh Bachchan 79 years old and still works out. So Govinda lost the pace because time changed and he did not.