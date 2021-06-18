Instead of Privileged Star-Kids, Let’s Appreciate The Real Sherni Of Bollywood, Vidya Balan!

Vidya Balan has seen her fair share of struggle during the start of her journey in the entertainment industry. She was just a young girl with a dream to become an actress like Shabana Azimi and Madhuri Dixit and this dream was not easy to achieve. Despite getting rejected from 25 films, the actress did not give up.





She made her Television debut in a successful show titled Hum Paanch which got her the recognition and then she was set to establish herself as a film actress and not just Television actress. However, entering Bollywood without connections was difficult, so, she worked in Bengali films and even Tamil and Malyalam films. After 2 years, the actress finally got her first lead role in Bollywood in Pradeep Sarkar’s movie, Parineeta. Her acting was appreciated by the critics and she even won the Best Female Debut at the FilmFare Awards. This gave Vidya the much needed confidence boost and the Sherni of Bollywood has never looked back since.





Since her Bollywood debut, Vidya Balan has worked in several critically acclaimed and commercially successful movies like Munna Bhai MBBS, Bhool Bhulaiyya, Paa, No One Killed Jessica, The Dirty Picture, Kahaani and many others. She is also the recipient of many Filmfare awards, the National Film Award for Best Actress for her stellar performance in The Dirty Picture and even the Padma Shri award for her contribution in the entertainment industry.





Vidya Balan is not just another actress, she has taught girls all over the world about body positivity and self-confidence. Whenever we talk about female-centric roles, Vidya Balan is the name that comes to our minds and she is even called the “female hero” of Bollywood. Vidya Balan is truly an inspiration for all the young girls and aspiring actors in our country.





Comment down below the movie which made you fall in love with Vidya Balan!