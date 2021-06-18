Instead of remaking good movies, why doesn't Bollywood redo old, problematic ones better?

There's, admittedly, a lack of good content in Bollywood currently. Many would say that it has lost the magic of movies like Dilwale Dulhania Le Jayenge, Lagaan, Dil Chahta Hai, and many more. Every decade in the film industry as seen a different type of movie. In fact, one good thing is that we're now seeing some more women-centric roles and a little more diversity. But these are rare gems, and most have shifted to OTT.

If there's a description for the current space, it's probably the decade of remakes. This includes adaptations of Hollywood movies and regional ones (mostly South scripts). While Kanchana was a success, Laxmii failed miserably. Similarly, Malayalam thriller, Helen, is going to witness a remake with Janhvi Kapoor as the lead.

Not only is Bollywood remaking good movies, but it's also remaking movies that were problematic without taking out the questionable content. Coolie No 1 still retained its distasteful jokes. If you're remaking older movies that haven't aged well, maybe it can be done in a new, fresh way with better sensibilities. Maybe take existing tropes and refine them instead!