Interesting Facts About IIFA
- The first awards were given out in 2000 at The Millennium Dome in London, England.
- Amitabh Bachchan has been the show's brand ambassador since the show's inception.
- When it first began in 2000, it was a one-day event, but it has since been expanded to a three-day event.
- The filmmakers announced special awards in 2009, including Star of the Year, Movie of the Decade, Music of the Decade, and Director of the Decade.
- The first IIFA awards ceremony was presided over by IIFA brand ambassador Amitabh Bachchan, who also became the first Indian celebrity to be honoured with a wax statue at Madame Tussauds Wax Museum during the IIFA 2000 London event.
- In 2002, Malaysia hosted the first-ever IIFA award ceremony. The evening's main focus was on the emerging perspectives of Indian cinema, as well as the exchange of technology and talent. Ashutosh Gowarikar, Karan Johar, Farhan Akhtar, and Madhur Bhandarkar were among those who spoke.
- Abhishek Bachchan's first international performance took place at the IIFA in 2005.
- At the IIFA 2004 award ceremony, former Australian cricketer Bret Lee made an appearance, launching his association with the Hindi film industry.