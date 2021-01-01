International Beauty Day 2021: Celebrities Who Have Showcased Their Natural Beauty

From hiding up imperfections on the skin with many layers of makeup to accepting and even showing off dark circles, under-eye bags, freckles, and more beauty that has come along their way. But today beauty is defined as something more than just the makeup applied to the face.

Here are few celebrities that showcased their natural beauty in the truest form:

Kareena Kapoor Khan

If only we could be as relaxed as Bebo is! The Begum of Bollywood is always spotted sans makeup whether she catches up together with her friends, goes out for a shoot and especially at home. Her secret to glowing and smooth skin? Almond oil!

Katrina Kaif

The beauty queen has never shied away from going bare-faced on and off camera. Be it her fans on Instagram or paparazzi, the actress shows off her radiant, plump and hydrated skin while also ensuring that her brows are always combed so that they look perfect.

Alia Bhatt

Time and again, the Raazi actress has taken to her Instagram to show off her natural sunkissed skin by just applying the right amount of moisturizer and tinted lips. She always manages to look flawless.

Anushka Sharma

Anushka Sharma has never been a follower of heavy makeup looks except the occasion called for it. Even for her wedding, the PK actress chose a minimal makeup look by showing off her natural skin as it is.