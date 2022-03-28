International Yoga Day 2022: How to celebrate? 5 things to know

Glow is not easy to achieve. You can use fancy highlighters to fake that naturally glowing skin, but make-up will not help you if you don't have healthy, flawless skin. We can achieve glowing skin by making some healthy lifestyle changes. Hormonal changes and a slow metabolism will be visible on your face. Proper nutrition and exercise can keep things under control and make you appear healthy. Yoga can easily give you the secret to Shilpa Shetty's healthy glowing skin, and we don't mean a magical transformation.





1. Padmasana – Lotus Pose: When I was in school, we had a yoga class, and our yoga master always told us to start with Padmasana. That is entirely correct. Padmasana, also known as lotus pose, helps you relax your body and prepares you for the upcoming yoga series. Padmasana translates as "Lotus throne" (it also means actual thrones). When you look at a picture of this asana or watch a video, it may appear simple, but it is a very difficult position to perform. Padmasana, when done correctly, calms your brain and relieves stress, making it ideal for healthy, glowing skin.





2. Paschimottanasana – seated forward bend pose: Paschimottanasana is a vigorous stretching posture. This is another excellent pose for relieving stress and remaining calm. It cleanses the blood, increases skin elasticity, and reduces wrinkles while also improving skin complexion. It helps your skin by alleviating digestive issues and constipation. A sluggish digestive system frequently results in dull-looking skin.





3. Ustrasana, or camel pose, is a great pose for strengthening your spine. This yoga pose can help you get that flat tummy you've always wanted by working on your core muscles. Ustrasana improves your skin and hair by removing toxins from the bloodstream, leaving your skin radiant and glowing. It expands your chest and improves hormone function, both of which benefit your skin.





4. Dhanurasana – Bow Pose: This yoga pose resembles a bow, thus the name. It is also known as the upward wheel pose. Dhanurasana increases total body flexibility and is an excellent fatigue reliever. The pressure in your abdomen aids in detoxification, resulting in beautiful glowing skin. This asana also aids in weight loss. Another highly effective yoga asana for healthy, glowing skin.





5. Sarvangasana – shoulder stand: This is a difficult pose, but if you look at the picture, you will understand. Sarvangasana is also known as supported shoulder stand or shoulder stand that improves blood circulation in the head. This improves blood circulation, which aids in the improvement of facial skin, resulting in glowing skin. If you practise this pose on a regular basis, you will notice an improvement in your overall skin texture as well as a reduction in pimples, wrinkles, and dullness in your face.