Intrusion trailer dropped: What are your thoughts?

Netflix has released another thriller movie trailer yesterday and though it has a known storyline, it will keep you engaged.





The story is about a married couple who move to a small town and build their own house. But things start to scatter when a sudden invasion leaves the wife traumatised. She starts to hallucinate and that's why couldn't believe anyone.





This thriller might have layers after layer, featuring Freida Pinto and Logan Marshall-Green. The film will release on September 22.