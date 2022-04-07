IPL 2022: Match 21, SRH vs GT Live Discussion

As we begin the third week of Tata IPL 2022, Hardik Pandya's Gujarat Titans are all set to face off against Kane Williamson's Sunrisers Hyderabad. The orange army is in definite need of those two points to get some momentum under their belt and on the other hand, Hardik's boys are yet to be defeated in the tournament as they have won three out of the three matches they have played.

The match is going to happen at the DY Patil Stadium and the average score on this ground in this year's IPL has been around 160 and obviously as the trend goes the toss winning captain will field first to get a target in front of them. Dew has also been a major factor in all of the matches that have happened till now. So whichever team wins the toss has a great advantage.

But the pitch isn't same today as the last game. It consists of patches of grass which will make it hard for the batters to play down the ground shots and it is also very dry which means the spinners can get the job done.

Gujarat Lions Playing XI- Matthew Wade(w), Shubman Gill, Sai Sudharsan, Hardik Pandya(c), David Miller, Rahul Tewatia, Abhinav Manohar, Rashid Khan, Lockie Ferguson, Mohammed Shami, Darshan Nalkande

Sunrisers Hyderabad Playing XI- Abhishek Sharma, Kane Williamson(c), Rahul Tripathi, Nicholas Pooran(w), Aiden Markram, Shashank Singh, Washington Sundar, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Marco Jansen, Umran Malik, T Natarajan

Tell us who do you think will win the match today?