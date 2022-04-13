IPL 2022: Match 22, CSK vs RCB Live Discussion

In Today's IPL encounter we have Faf du Plessis captaining Royal Challengers Bangalore against his former side Chennai Super Kings for whom he has performed tremendously well in the past. RCB are in a good position on the points table while CSK are yet to open their account on the points table same as Mumbai Indians.





The match is going to happen at the DY Patil Stadium and the average score on this ground in this year's IPL has been around 160 and obviously as the trend goes the toss winning captain will field first to get a target in front of them. Dew has also been a major factor in all of the matches that have happened till now. So whichever team wins the toss has a great advantage.





Royal Challengers Bangalore (Playing XI): Faf du Plessis(c), Anuj Rawat, Virat Kohli, Glenn Maxwell, Dinesh Karthik(w), Shahbaz Ahmed, Wanindu Hasaranga, Josh Hazlewood, Mohammed Siraj, Suyash Prabhudessai, Akash Deep





Chennai Super Kings (Playing XI): Robin Uthappa, Ruturaj Gaikwad, Moeen Ali, Ambati Rayudu, Shivam Dube, Ravindra Jadeja(c), MS Dhoni(w), Dwayne Bravo, Chris Jordan, Maheesh Theekshana, Mukesh Choudhary





Tell us who do you think will win the match today?