Ironically, Ranveer Singh, who attracts attention for his daring fashion choices, is now facing consequences for removing them. What's next?

We've all seen the butt bare of Bollywood actor Ranveer Singh, but not everyone is smitten. Some feelings have actually been "hurt."





But Can Ranveer be arrested for 5 years for his nude photoshoot?





The star is in legal peril just days after his sexy photograph went viral. According to a Mumbai Police official, two applications were submitted on Monday asking for the creation of a First Information Report (FIR) against Singh for "hurting sensibilities of women" by means of his nude images. A case against him has now been filed.





Two people, a woman lawyer and an office bearer of a non-profit with a location in the eastern Mumbai suburb, have filed separate complaints at the Chembur police station. The NGO representative claimed the actor's images damaged women's feelings generally and mocked their modesty.





What follows then? How bad is Singh's situation really? What does the law say, then?





Typically, Ranveer Singh's colourful attire is the talk of the town. However, his decision to get rid of them all caused the internet to crash, and now he appears to be in trouble. For the cover of Paper magazine last week, Singh bared all, and he shared some images on Instagram. The actor claimed he could be "naked in front of a thousand people" in an interview with the magazine.





And a lot more people than just a thousand, including his 1.9 million Instagram followers, saw him naked. Singh can be seen in one photo laid out on a carpet in nothing but his underwear, while in the others, he is showing off his lean body while wearing underpants.





But Indians often feel uneasy about nudity. Now, a complaint has been made that Singh's photoshoot "hurt the sensibilities of ladies" and insulted their modesty. The NGO bearer has asked for the Information Technology Act and different parts of the Indian Penal Code to be used to prosecute the actor. An investigation into Singh on the charge of intending to offend women's modesty was also asked in the appeal made by the lawyer, a former journalist.





Do you think he'll be arrested?