Isabelle welcomes Vicky Kaushal to her crazy family!

Isabelle Kaif who is the sister of Katrina Kaif recently posted on her Instagram handle after the newly-weds of B-town Katrina Kaif and Vicky Kaushal tied the knot yesterday.

She posted their wedding pictures on her Instagram and also wrote a heartfelt caption for the newly-wed couples.

In the caption, she wrote, "Yesterday I gained a brother. Welcome to our crazy family! We couldn’t be luckier to have you! Wishing you guys all the love and happiness in the world for ever and ever and ever @katrinakaif @vickykaushal09.”





Isabelle Kaif made her Bollywood debut with Time to dance in which she was starring opposite Sooraj Pancholi. Her next movie is with Pulkit Samrat in Suswagatam Khushaamadeed. She also has Kwatha with Aayush Sharma on her list.