Ishaan Khatter grabs an important role with PC, Alia bhatt and Katrina Kaif in Zoya Akhtar's Jee Le Zaraa?

With a cast that includes Alia Bhatt, Katrina Kaif, and Priyanka Chopra, Farhan Akhtar's Jee Le Zaraa has been making news for a while. According to recent rumours, Ishaan Khattar has also been cast in a crucial part in the film.





The male lead in the film will be Ishaan Khatter. According to the source given by the entertainment portal, Ishaan Khatter's status would soon be officially announced by Jee Le Zaraa's producers. The decision to officially disclose Ishaan's involvement in the production has been delayed while producers wait for the appropriate moment. It plays a significant function. Pre-production work will begin in full next year, closer to the shooting date.





Jee Le Zaraa was announced by Farhan Akhtar in August last year. Back then, the filmmaker took to social media and wrote, "Did someone say road trip? Thrilled to announce my next film as director and what better day than 20 years of Dil Chahta Hai to do it."





Do you think Ishaan Khatter is the right choice or who do you think should be in the film?