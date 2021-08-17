Ishaan Khatter Is A True Bollywood Superstar In The Making, Do You Agree?

Ishaan Khatter is a millennial star to say the least. Making his path breaking debut with the film Beyond the Clouds, a melodrama set in Mumbai’s underbelly, which won him the Best Male Debut title at India’s 2018 Filmfare awards festival, it is certified that the young starlet has immense talent and is likely to be on the top of the ladder, among his generation’s fellow aspirants.

The newbie isn’t a stranger to the Bollywood family, which is very well evident from his on-screen appearance. Giving the cinema some amazing and versatile performances in films and series like Dhadak, Khaali Peeli and A Suitable Boy, the star is indeed as passionate and brilliant as his half-brother Shahid Kapoor.

Since these initial projects, Ishaan’s growth as an actor has taken a major leap across the chasm which separates performances that are quite good from those which arise through the creative churn of authentic talent. Don’t you think that this coming of the age star has the potential to become the next big thing in Bollywood? What are your views?