Isn’t it sad that Sonam Kapoor had to flaunt her toned body to put an end to all the pregnancy rumours?

Bollywood actress Sonam Kapoor recently returned to India after a year long stay in London with her husband Anand Ahuja. As soon as the paparazzi spotted her outside the airport wearing loose clothes, rumours about her pregnancy started to spread. Every time the actress stepped out of her house, her body was critically judged by netizens, people could apparently see a ‘baby bump’ and they assumed that she was wearing baggy clothes to hide her baby bump. Not that it is anyone’s business, but Sonam even clarified that the rumours are baseless by posting a ‘first day of period’ story on Instagram. However, that was not enough to shut these people’s mouth.

During her sister Rhea Kapoor’s wedding, pregnancy rumours sparked again and this time the actress had to actually share a video of her flat stomach to shut down these rumours once and for all. Isn’t it really sad that an actress has to prove to the world not once but twice that she is not pregnant?