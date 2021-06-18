Isn’t It Time to Try The 5 Ingredient DIY Face Mask For Instant Glow?

Natural ingredients do not have any the side effects on the skin. Take 4 – 5 tablespoons of gram flour, 1 tablespoon of turmeric powder and honey, half lemon, and half bowl of yogurt. Mix all the ingredients together and it will form into a thick paste. Gram flour makes the skin soft, clear, acne-free, and controls the oil on the skin. Now, the face pack is ready to apply to the face. Leave the face pack undisturbed for 10 – 15 minutes and scrub it off. Then wash your face with cold water. I have used this face mask and it has improved my skin complexion. I loved this face mask as it has made my skin soft and also gave an instant glow to my skin. Both men and women can apply and this DIY face mask is suitable for all skin types. Apply this face mask twice a week for fresh and glowing skin.