Isn’t Salman Khan the best choice to play India's Top Spy Ravindra Kaushik in Upcoming Bollywood Biopic!

Salman Khan has been facing a lot of criticism after his latest movie Radhe:Your Most Wanted Bhai opposite Disha Patani and Jackie Shroff was not received well by the audience and the critics. People are now questioning the acting abilities of one of the most successful Bollywood actor who has been in the industry for over 3 decades and finding faults in every move he makes.

Ever since the reports of Salman Khan doing his first every biopic about India’s top spy, Ravindra Kaushik came out, people have not been very supportive. But why? Isn’t playing the role of a spy Salman Khan’s forte? People are judging the actor on the basis of one bad movie and completely ignoring the fact that one the best works of Salman Khan is actually the Tiger franchise and guess what? The actor plays the role of an Indian spy in the movie and let us all mutually agree that no-one else can play Tiger better than Salman Khan.

The life of India’s best spy, Ravindra Kaushik also known as the Black Tiger, has been an adventurous one and director Rajkumar Gupta is all set to beautifully present it on the silver screen for us to appreciate and admire. With Salman Kahn’s mass appeal and past experience of playing a similar role, this movie can really do wonders.

Do you also agree that Salman Khan is the best choice to play the ole of India's top spy Ravindra Kaushik in the Bollywood biopic? If not, who would be a better choice to play the role?