Isn't Bollywood Actress Sonam Kapoor dumber than Alia Bhatt?

Alia Bhatt was trolled and criticised for being dumb at the age of 21 because of a single statement she made while Sonam Kapoor has been categorised as bold but not dumb despite always saying some unbelievable dumb statements. I feel that the hate Alia Bhatt received was extremely unnecessary and uncalled for especially when, actresses like Sonam Kapoor and Kareena Kapoor have said some bizarre statements but they are just labelled as being open and unfiltered.





One of the most talented actress of Bollywood was subjected to extreme criticism when she blurted out that Prithviraj Chauhan was the President of India in Koffee With Karan. There’s no denying that this was an extremely dumb statement but we have to keep in mind that the actress was just 20 and she made a mistake on a rapid fire round on her first ever televised interview. It is also important to know that she has worked on herself and never said another “stupid” statement.





On the other hand, Sonam Kapoor has kept on dumb statements to maintain her so-called Diva image. For instance, “If you’re not Good-looking, you’re a good actor”, “What advice would you give Parineeti chopra? Please don’t wear tight clothes” and “Ranbir is not sexy, unless he strips.” are just a few examples.





Don’t you think that Sonam Kapoor is way dumber than Alia Bhatt?