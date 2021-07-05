Isn't Dabboo Ratnani's calendar overrated and recycles the same concept and aesthetic every year?

We've all heard of celebrity fashion photographer Dabboo Ratnani. His annual calendar shoots feature Bollywood stars and have, over the years, had actors such as Hrithik Roshan, Kiara Advani, Tabu, Shah Rukh Khan, Vidya Balan, Kriti Sanon, and many others in them. Known for his portrait photography of celebrities, his shoots emphasize on the glam factor.





I, for one, don't find his work all that impressive. The photos lack any differential factor. They haven't got any charm and run solely based on the aspect that it features high profile members from the film fraternity. Add to that, the concepts look the same every year. There's nothing fresh about them. He's also been called out for plagiarism and I read somewhere that he's lifted certain ideas from other photographers.





How did he even become so popular?