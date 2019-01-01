Isn't it commendable that Ananya Panday has no ill feelings for Siddhant Chaturvedi?

The 2019 Rajeev Masand newcomers roundtable interview went viral for Siddhant Chaturvedi's statement on nepotism. In a response to Ananya Panday's statement regarding the struggle she has been through, Siddhant made a remark that spread like a wildfire on the internet. He said: "Jaaha hamare sapne pure hote hai, waha inkar struggle shuru hota hai." (Their struggle begins where our dreams are fulfilled.)





The majority of people on the internet began to support Siddhant and started making fun of Ananya's struggle remark. Recently in an interview, Ananya was asked about her relationship with Siddhant to which she responded by saying that they are close and 'have no weird thing about this.'





Ananya also felt that she should have said certain things differently in that famous interview. Probably regarding how her father Chunky Pandey was never invited for Karan Johar's talk show 'Koffee with Karan.' But don't you think it's pretty commendable that despite that sort of awkward moment Siddhant's comment created for her, there is no bad blood between them?