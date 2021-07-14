Isn't it disappointing that Ranbir Kapoor and Shraddha Kapoor are in a Luv Ranjan movie?

I find Ranbir Kapoor to be a talented actor while Shraddha Kapoor is an average one. Where Ranbir has given stellar performaces in movies like Rockstar, Tamasha, Barfi, and Sanju, Shraddha was fairly good in Aashiqui 2 and Ek Villain only. That aside, I really like Shraddha as a person. She comes across as very nice and humble in interviews and has not used her star kid privilege much.





Now there's a good actor and a good person in this pairing, but what are they shooting for next? Luv Ranjan's movie. The actors had started the shoot in January, and have been recently seen set to resuming it in Delhi.





Luv Ranjan was accused of sexual harassment during the Me Too movement. His entire brand of films runs on misogynistic jokes and portrayal of women as gold diggers. The Pyaar Ka Punchnama series and Sonu Ke Titu Ki Sweety with Kartik Aaryan's words of wisdom show that.





I do want to watch Shraddha and Ranbir share screen space but perhaps in a better movie.