Isn't it nice that Siddharth Malhotra and Kiara Advani's relationship wasn't just for 'Shershaah'?

The rumors of Siddharth Malhotra and Kiara Advani dating each other have been floating for a while. But many believe that it was only for their film 'Shershaah.' This thought stems from the fact that in Bollywood, it's pretty normal for relationship rumours to float when the actors involved have a film to release. But this time things look a bit different.

It's been a month since 'Shershaah' was released and received rave reviews. Sid and Kiara are still sometimes seen hanging out together. In a recent interview with Bollywood Bubble, Siddharth also talked about marriage saying that 'I don’t know. Koi aisa timeline nahi hai (there is no timeline as of such). I think it has to be done correctly and not done fast or later or anything.' It's clear that he is into marriage but doesn't want to rush.

So do you think the two will tie the knot in the future?