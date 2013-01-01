Isn't It Ridiculous To Think That Aayush Sharma Married Arpita Just So Salman Khan Could Launch Him?

When we consider that the plan to launch Aayush Sharma was announced less than 6 months after his and Arpita’s wedding. One could possibly speculate that he married Salman Khan's sister just so that he could be launched in Bollywood. This logic seems to have mainly arisen because of some folks who think that Aayush Sharma with his good looks and great body has settled for less by marrying Arpita - they’re wrong of course, but who can change their deeply ingrained ridiculous thinking?

Well assuming that maybe he did marry her for getting launched into Bollywood, it still wouldn’t make sense because Aayush Sharma himself comes from an influential political family who might be even more powerful than Salman Khan when it comes to making contacts. So, that thought should be ruled out instantly.

Now, talking about Aayush’s long-term relationship with Arpita, love at first sight may be a concept well sought after in Bollywood, but in the duo’s case it’s for real. The two met through common friends and had been dating since 2013, after which they got a green signal from their families to seal the union. If Salman Khan has decided to launch him, it's his professional decision. Lets get out of this habit of finding a contrversy where none exists. Why is it so hard for us to understand why two individuals can’t marry for a reason as simple as love?