Isn't it weird how both SRK and Akshay Kumar are forbidden to work with Priyanka Chopra?

Akshay Kumar and Priyanka Chopra's closeness grew multiple folds after Aitraaz. It became so obvious that her alleged love affair with Akshay Kumar became the headline. At that time Akshay was already a married man with kids, his wife Twinkle Khanna had criticised him over this alleged affair and made him swear never to work with Priyanka again. Similarly, during the promotions of Don 2, many reports had claimed that SRK and Priyanka had become more than friends, but the duo never gave any importance to such rumors. However it is said that Gauri had forbidden Shah Rukh to work with Priyanka later and we all can see that the on-screen famous duo never got back together. While for Priyanka Chopra none of this has been a reason to stop her from achieving things she want there has absolutely been no looking back for her but I still feel it as quite weird. What do you think?