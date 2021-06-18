Isn't Rhea Chakraborty courageous for posting about SSR despite receiving so much hate and negativity?

On Bollywood actor Sushant Singh Rajput's first death anniversary, his friends, family and fans remember him.

Rhea Chakraborty, Sushant's girlfriend who has been subjected to so much scrutiny and hate after his tragic death also penned a heartfelt note for the actor on her Instagram. She was fully aware that people will still spread hate and toxicity in the comment section but this did not stop her from expressing her love for SSR.

Isn't it courageous of her to make this emotional post despite knowing about the hate she will receive?