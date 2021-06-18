Is it just me or has Shah Rukh Khan's interviews really started being dull & pointless?

The reason I pose this question is because we have all acknowledged Shah Rukh as someone who gave best interviews. Off late though I believe, Shah Rukh's interviews have started being very very irritating. Here's why

1. All we see in his interviews is he trying to be too witty for no purpose at all.

2. He boasting of his superstardom and how SRK the aura is bigger than him

3. He giving a lot of unwanted philosophical gyaan, like he were the Paulo Coelho.

4. Not staying grounded to let his fans/viewers understand his psyche or feel what he truly experiences

I have almost always enjoyed Shah Rukh Khan talk but frankly his wit, his gyaan is getting a little too much.