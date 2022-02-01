Is it just me or is Zindagi Na Milegi Dobara Bollywood's best travelling film?
Zindagi Na Milegi Dobara is said to be the peak of Zoya Akhtar's direction. The movie was filled with humour, emotions and what not. All the three lead actors- Hrithik Roshan, Farhan Akhtar and Abhay Deol did a fantastic job portraying how a friendship trio is and what are it's dynamics.
The movie also discovered many places of Spain which the audience didn't know about, personally me I didn't know about the Tomatina festival.
What are your thoughts? Did you like Zoya Akhtar's ZNMD?