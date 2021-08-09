Is it making a joke of the situation that filmmakers are rushing to register Corona in their film titles?

While the rest of the world is concerned about their safety, Bollywood filmmakers have far more serious concerns. Yes, they've made it a point to include the word 'corona' in their movie's names. Titles like 'Corona Pyaar Hai' and 'Deadly Corona' have already been registered by prestigious production houses. I'm not sure if this is a wise decision or just a parody of the country's current difficulties.

Eros International has registered the title 'Corona Pyaar Hai.' This title is a parody of the Hrithik Roshan and Ameesha Patel film 'Kaho Naa Pyaar Hai,' which was released in 2000. According to reports, the production studio is currently in the scripting stage for ‘Corona Pyaar Hai,' according to Krishika Lulla of Eros International.

This isn't the first time this has happened; the Indian Motion Picture Producers' Association has previously filed another title, titled 'Deadly Corona.' Isn't it a little insensitive to try to profit from disaster?