Is it possible that the viral picture of Shraddha Kapoor's chat is for an advertisement or a promo?

A picture of Shraddha Kapoor allegedly texting someone on her phone during the shoot of a film has taken the internet by storm. The apparent chat has been called edited, though, and if one looks at the photo it seems so. Either ways, the clarity of the text along with the fact that the phone's size and iPhone-like format don't go together raise some questions.

While many claim that it is imposing on her private space, the way the picture has been taken seems like it might be for some announcement. Shraddha hasn't clarified anything as of now, but I feel like this might be some promotional event or upcoming brand endorsement from her side. It might even be an ad, for all we know. Professionally, Shraddha Kapoor is all set to star in Luv Ranjan's movie alongside Ranbir Kapoor.

What do you think about the photo and the buzz around it?