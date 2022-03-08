Is it Radhe Shyam worth watching in the theater or can we wait for the OTT release?

With all the mixed reviews going around Radhe Shyam, I'm not sure if I should wait for the OTT release or go and watch it in the theater. Radhe Shyam was not hyped as much as other Prabhas movies. The movie is set to be a treat only for your eyes and nothing more than that. The story line also does not seem interesting enough to watch for. Even though there are two big stars people are not appreciating it as much as the filmmakers expected it to. Have you watched the film? If yes, then what do you think about it?