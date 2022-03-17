What a bittersweet day it is. It's CLC's 7th Anniversary but members Seungyeon and Yeeun have left the group and CUBE Entertainment. While some fans are happy that members are finally free and others are sad that they don't know when they'll see all members together again.





This was already expected as Sorn and Elkie left the company earlier and member Yujin is now thriving in 'Kep1er'. Despite the roughness in their careers, they really gave us some great music over the years. 'Pepe' the iconic debut song, 'Hobgoblin' the song that marked their concept change, 'No' the song that got them their first win, and 'Helicopter' their final release.





The group had so much talent and they definitely deserved more. However, I hope they'll have more opportunities and success in the future. Will you miss CLC? What went wrong do you think?