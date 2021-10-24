Is it really impossible for Bollywood to make their own superhero franchise?

With Eternals giving a tough competition to Sooryavanshi, since it is a Hollywood film, the question of whether or not Indian audiences appreciate superhero films is out of the question! Here’s your proof…

Avengers Endgame box office collection in India: 373 crores!

This is just one of the many films that have grossed fantastically at Indian box offices which only shows that the Indian Audiences love this genre but at the same Indian audiences have also rejected 2 of the most unique superhero films from Bollywood due to the poor marketing for the films and simple faith from the audience that it isn’t IMPOSSIBLE for Bollywood to make good superhero films.

Bhavesh Joshi Superhero- 4.75 crores

Mard ko dard nahi hota- 2.03 crores

The only magic that worked for these two films was word of mouth, post their theatrical releases, which to be fair wasn’t something the producers of the films were looking for. However, this only shows how capable Bollywood is, with VFX in the country like Red Chillies VFX has also seen a lot of improvement in recent years, the question that arises Is it really impossible for Bollywood to make their superhero universe?

The answer is- it’s difficult but it isn’t impossible because just as the MCU & DCEU have their comics on which their films are based, we too have Raj comics with tons of interesting superheroes characters & original storylines to either base it or take inspiration from. Creating films based on characters like Doga, Super commando Dhruva, Bhediya, etc with a sense of complexity & adding their storylines in today's day & age just like the way MCU does can definitely be the way to go forward with it!

These films can be based on our own home-ground & have more relatable stakes like Bhavesh Joshi Superhero instead of imitating concepts & villains from the west like Krish 3.

If producers invest in films like Bhavesh Joshi Superhero, Mard ko dard nahi hota & scripts based on Raj comics instead of embarrassing films like “The Flying Jatt”, the day won’t be far when our superhero universe also becomes a worldwide sensation.

We can all agree that we are still far away from competing with Hollywood’s franchises but it is about time we make a start!

Do you think Bollywood will ever have its superhero cinematic universe?