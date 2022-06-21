Is it right to say that Alia Bhatt owes her career to Karan Johar?





The filmmaker not only did he discuss his many other sources of income, but he also said he couldn't credit Alia Bhatt's success.He named Alia the best currently working actor, of the gender, and said he could not claim to be involved in his performances.





"I gave her the least difficult role of her career," he said, referring to Alia's debut film, Student of the Year. "Everyone gives me credit for Alia and I don't deserve credit," he added. She said that while she may have given Alia an "emotional toss", it was Imtiaz Ali who gave her a "professional toss". Karan said he called her after seeing Gangubai Kathiawadi and choking, and said he feels privileged to be working at a time when she is there too.





Karan also expressed concern that Alia may have become "too good too soon" and that she will have to outdo herself forever. "I always pray for her ... Because it's too early. Shah Rukh once said that. He said, "Too too soon, he'll always have to be on top of her." The two will reunite for Karan's upcoming film, the family drama Rocky Aur Rani Ki Prem Kahani. The director said he expected Alia to participate in any project he proposed to her, but he advised her to make the film only if she believed in it, and not because she felt compulsion.