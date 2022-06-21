  1. Home
Is it right to say that Alia Bhatt owes her career to Karan Johar?


The filmmaker not only did he discuss his many other sources of income, but he also said he couldn't credit Alia Bhatt's success.He named Alia the best currently working actor, of the gender, and said he could not claim to be involved in his performances.


"I gave her the least difficult role of her career," he said, referring to Alia's debut film, Student of the Year. "Everyone gives me credit for Alia and I don't deserve credit," he added. She said that while she may have given Alia an "emotional toss", it was Imtiaz Ali who gave her a "professional toss". Karan said he called her after seeing Gangubai Kathiawadi and choking, and said he feels privileged to be working at a time when she is there too.


Karan also expressed concern that Alia may have become "too good too soon" and that she will have to outdo herself forever. "I always pray for her ... Because it's too early. Shah Rukh once said that. He said, "Too too soon, he'll always have to be on top of her." The two will reunite for Karan's upcoming film, the family drama Rocky Aur Rani Ki Prem Kahani. The director said he expected Alia to participate in any project he proposed to her, but he advised her to make the film only if she believed in it, and not because she felt compulsion.

Bollywood Binge
Posted by BollyLover . 5 hours ago

:( :(
0 0
Bollywood Binge
Posted by BollyLover . 5 hours ago

:) :)
0 0
Bollywood Binge
Posted by BollyLover . 5 hours ago

:( :(
0 0
Bollywood Binge
Posted by BollyLover . 5 hours ago

Damn right
1 1
FR€€ $P!R!T : ROFL
1 REPLY 4 hours ago
Bollywood Binge
Posted by BollyLover . 5 hours ago

These Hrithik Roshan Burger King ads are just too cute!
https://youtu.be/MdQ62tGltjk https://youtu.be/UIOf0lB5a3I https://youtu.be/9tQ1krO26_Q
0 0
Bollywood Binge
Posted by Rancho . 8 hours ago

Old but gold ! xD xD


3 2
Majnu Bhai : Baburao Supremacy xD
1 REPLY 8 hours ago
View more 1 comments
Bollywood Binge
Posted by Rancho . 8 hours ago

It be like that sometimes xD
1 2
Straight Talker : This is so true xD
0 REPLY 8 hours ago
View more 1 comments
Bollywood Binge
Posted by Lolo - KK . 8 hours ago

Is Kiara Advani in the same league as Alia Bhatt and Deepika Padukone?

Deepika and Alia are big stars today in the Bollywood industry. Needless to people might say, they have worked hard to reach this position today and it seems like Kiara is following in their footsteps. It seems like it's a treat for Kiara's fans because of her back-to-back movies. I think it's too soon to compare Kiara with Deepika or Alia or for that matter even consider her in the same league. Even though Kiara is doing more movies but she needs to do strong characters like Deepika or Alia to be considered in the same league as them.

In an interview. Kiara was asked about this and this is what she had to say,  "It is amazing because they are amazing as actresses. I think I might be doing something right and it is highly motivating. It is more motivating because I do admire them. I love their work, and it pushes me to do better and take on solo projects. It is very motivating."  
2 6
Alizeh👩 : She's the next superstar after Alia. Among present actresses, she's the best. Those who are saying she does flowerpot roles, kindly watch BB2 & JJJ ( she's the main female lead)
0 REPLY 16 mins ago
View more 5 comments
Bollywood Binge
Posted by Aashna Sheikh . 8 hours ago

Favorite Bollywood drama film of 90s
1 0