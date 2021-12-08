Is it right to sell your wedding memories for business?

Isn't this is disrespect of pure emotion like 'Marriage'?



Katrina and Vicky have sold the telecast rights of their wedding to Amazon Prime Video for Rs.80 Crore. Their guests also signed NDAs so that nothing from the wedding is leaked before it's streamed on OTT.

Marriage is the beginning of a l=new life and is a life-long commitment. Marriage is more than a physical union; it is also a spiritual and emotional union. Marriage is a pure sentiment. The bond of marriage gives us the support to defeat temptation by engaging in deep, satisfying love—a love that gives to, and receives from, our mate physically, emotionally, and spiritually.

But the question here is, How can one sold their special moments for money? Is it right to make your special day into a business? According to you, What Katrina and Vicky did was right or wrong?