It’s pink. It’s pretty. It detoxifies and brightens. Want to know what we are talking about? Read on. #BeautyTruthBomb

Sand & Sky Mask Review: Australian Pink Clay Porefining Face Mask





Being the skincare addict that I am, I jumped at the opportunity to try this Sand & Sky Mask. If there’s one part of my skincare regime that I love it’s masking.

There’s something so relaxing about a great facemask. It’s like bringing the spa home! The Sand & Sky Pre Refining Pink Clay Mask is made with 100% Natural Australian Ingredients and pink clay is cruelty-free and is free of parabens and nasties.

I love that this mask is cruelty-free, that is something that I really value in a brand a product. This pretty pink clay Sand & Sky mask aims to detoxify and brighten your skin while also removing impurities, toxins, and shrinking pores.

The recommended amount of use for The Sand & Sky Pore Refining Pink Clay Mask is 1-2 times per week for dry skin and 2-3 times a week for oily/combination skin types. I’ve personally found that once-weekly is enough to give you an overall brighter and more glowy complexion for the week ahead.

This Sand & Sky mask retails for $52.90 which is quite expensive, but Sand & Sky provides free worldwide shipping, and if you use the mask just once weekly instead of twice then you’ll find that the mask lasts a pretty long time. I’ve been using this mask over the last few weeks and I’ve barely made a dent! In addition, I was impressed by how easily this mask spread out.

You really don’t need to use much of it to cover your entire face which is another huge plus. When you apply this Sand & Sky mask, you’ll find it gives a cooling sensation to your skin.

I love this feeling as it really does make your skin feel instantly soothed. Once applied all over, you’ll leave the mask on for 10 minutes. The mask dries over 10 minutes and begins to work away at removing toxins and impurities in your skin.

The spots I noticed the mask clung to on my skin were the pores around my nose, jawline, and cheeks. Once I removed the mask those pores were visibly smaller. Overall, I am a huge fan of this Sand & Sky mask. I definitely have found that this mask gives my skin a glowy and radiant appearance.

I was really impressed with how this mask tightened up my pores and made the pores on my nose look almost non-existent.