It seems like Ayushmann Khurrana doesn't know what gender fluid is

Ayushmann Khurrana has been pushing the envelope since his debut film 'Vicky Donor.' He has been doing films that are unique and that talk about issues relevant to the middle class. He recently appeared on the cover of GQ magazine wearing Kajal and nail polish as gender fluid. Many netizens called him out as it would be apt for queer identities. Since Ayushmann is a cis het male, people said that he needs to educate himself on LGBTQ representation. The criticism was also directed towards him for doing 'Chandigarh Kare Aashiqui' which is about a transgender person, a role played by Vaani Kapoor.