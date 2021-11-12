It seems Kangna has got a supporter!!

Popular Marathi actor Vikram Gokhale came out in support of actor Kangana Ranaut’s controversial remarks about India “achieving freedom only in 2014 when Narendra Modi became prime minister”, while “1947 was “bheek”.





Speaking at a function in Pune, he said, “I agree with Kangana's statement. We were given freedom. Many people were just mute spectators when freedom fighters were hanged (during the British raj). These mute spectators included many senior leaders. They didn’t save the freedom fighters who were fighting against the British."





While a section of netizens appreciate his “courageous move”, others pointed that this had “guaranteed him a Padma Shri next year”.









Do you agree with what Vikram Gokhale said?