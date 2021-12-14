It seems Kartik Aaryan's exit from Dostana 2 wasn't a good decision for Karan Johar

The film 'Dostana 2' has been making a lot of buzzes but for the wrong reasons. Kartik Aaryan's departure earlier this year made the news. Some blamed Kartik for unprofessionalism others Karan Johar who fired Kartik as he wasn't getting along with Janhvi Kapoor.

I guess we will never know the actual truth. But it seems Kartik's departure was bad luck for the film. According to reports, Karan has failed to find a replacement for the lead. There might be chances of Dostana 2 getting shelved.