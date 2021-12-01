It seems like Katrina Kaif still trusts Salman Khan a lot

The wedding of Katrina Kaif and Vicky Kaushal is set to take place on 9 December at Six Senses Fort Barwara in Rajasthan. The security at the venue and its surrounding has been tightened. Now according to a report by Bollywood Hungama, Salman Khan's bodyguard Shera will provide security to the venue. Shera owns a security firm called Tiger Security, that will take care of the security at the fort. Katrina and Salman have had a nice bond in the industry for years maybe that's why chose Tiger security. But there was news that Salman and his family hasn't been invited to the wedding.