Is It Shilpa Shetty's Moral Obligation To Bear With Raj Kundra's Wrong Doings?

Shilpa Shetty's husband, businessman Raj Kundra, was recently arrested in connection to a pornography racket bust in Mumbai. He has now been remanded to police custody till July 23. While it is still a developing situation, this isn't the first time Raj Kundra has been in the news for the wrong reasons, he has had a fair share of controversies before due to which Shilpa Shetty's name was dragged into the limelight.

Raj Kundra spoke about, if Shilpa's image was in trouble after these allegations against him and said that they are a married couple, their names are connected together and they will have to go through all the good and the bad together. Further adding that "She's a very supportive wife and we both know the difference between right and wrong and one thing's for sure, we don't know how to wrong." Although it's still not confirmed if Raj Kundra is the main culprit in the recent porn case, do still think it's Shilpa Shetty's duty to bear with the wrong doings of her husband, if she did not have any active participation in the on-going situation?