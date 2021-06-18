It Takes Nerves Of Steel To Play A Sportsman On the Screen.



Farhan Akhtar Has Taken Up That Challenge Yet Again With Toofaan!

Any actor worth his salt, will tell you that it's not an easy feat to attempt a sports film. Especially when you're playing a hardcore sports personality in it. There are very few who've taken up this challenge so far. One of the name that instantly comes to our mind is that of Farhan Akhtar. His portrayal as the honorary Captain Milkha Singh, fondly known as The Flying Sikh, in Bhaag Milkha Bhaag, the biopic based on his stupendous life story, is still etched in our memory. And now, the actor's all set to play a boxer in another sports drama, Toofaan, which is on the verge of its release.

It must take great courage and a deep sense of dedication towards your craft to attempt a sports film as it takes months of preparation before you can fit the bill convincingly as a sportsman in front of the cameras. But Farhan, an otherwise lean actor has taken the plunge not once but twice now. He spent months before he started filming, beefing up, going through a strenuous schedule of workouts, stipulated diets, restrictions and so on, for both his films, especially Toofaan, in which he plays a boxer.

With Toofaan, Farhan presents the story of a goon from the streets of Dongri set against the backdrop of boxing, his fall and triumphant comeback against all odds in life. It's something to look forward to, especially after the dull months we've spent at home, during the pandemic and the subsequent lockdown.

Toofaan is said to be a film that brings alive the exhilarating nature of boxing as a sport, while narrating a riveting story of the journey of a common man as he lives through the ups and downs of life to achieve his dreams. The film starring Farhan Akhtar, Mrunal Thakur and Paresh Rawal is set to release on 16th July on Amazon Prime Video.

Rakyesh Omprakash Mehra, who had directed Farhan in Bhaag Milkha Bhaag, didn't look anywhere else when he decided to make another sports drama. For what Farhan had given him in the earlier film, was clearly much more than any director could ask for. We've seen the results of Farhan's discipline and peseverence in Bhaag Milkha Bhaag and this time too, we see the truth is in the pudding. The trailer of Toofaan left us spellbound. The actor has impressed us yet again with his transformed avatar.

After watching the biopic, Milkha Singh himself had bestowed praises on Farhan for achieving what he had. The legend said, "When Bhaag Mikha Bhaag was released, no matter where I went -- Australia, England or Canada, people around the world used to say Farhan is Milkha Singh's ditto copy. I even went to see Farhan train during the film's making and saw him run 100 metres in 11 seconds! He was not a professional athlete, but he trained hard to become one."

In the wake of the second wave of Covid-19, they even postponed their release. In a statement, they stated, ' In light of the severity of the situation, our focus is completely on the pandemic and on supporting our employees, their families and in helping the wider community. Therefore, we have taken the decision to postpone the release of our film ‘Toofaan’ until the situation improves.' Speaking about the pandemic, Farhan and his production house, Excel Entertainment have also strived hard in fighting the pandemic alongside the government bodies. The production house put out a massive drive, vaccinating thousands of citizens, including their employees and associates.

Farhan has never disappointed us with films, be it as an actor or a director/producer. He's always given us quality content and so, Toofaan, a story about resilience, passion and perseverance and the drive to succeed is one to look forward to with bated breath.