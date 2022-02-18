Is it true that Bobby Deol is getting his long overdue recognition after being casted in Race 3?

Bobby Deol has only one man to thank for his comeback and that is the Bhai of Bollywood, Salman Khan. Bobby was out of films for a long time and netizens didn't know about the level of talent this guy as an actor and so after being casted in Race 3, the new age generation got to know about him, that's how he feels.





Race 3 didn't make it big on the Box Office but people surely loved Bobby Deol. Since then he has done some great work with MX Player's Ashram and now in Love Hostel. The actor has made a comeback and this is the kind of recognition he deserves.





What do you think about Bobby Deol? Do you like him as an actor?