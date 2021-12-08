Is it true that Bollywood brides don't feel like a bride while getting married?

In an interview, Tapsee Pannu once mentioned that she will have an average wedding and is not excited to dress up like a bride since she has dressed like one for her movies. She feels that she might not be as excited about the ‘red lehenga’ as much as regular brides are since she has been in it more than twice. Do you think that all these actresses think the same? Is it true that these actresses have lost the essence of wearing the bridal lehenga since they wear it for professional reasons?