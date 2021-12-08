Is it true that Katrina Kaif married Vicky Kaushal in a white saree? According to Wikipedia, they are married

Vicky Kaushal and Katrina Kaif are said to be planning their wedding for today. Vicky and Katrina's fans are giddy with delight over every detail of their wedding. Before the wedding priest, the couple's official Wikipedia sites appear to have declared them husband and wife.





Yes, Vicky Kaushal and Katrina Kaif's official Wikipedia profiles both list them as married. Vicky and Katrina appear to be officially married in images on their Wikipedia sites, which have gone viral on social media. (Later it was changed)





On her Wikipedia page, Katrina's name has been changed from Katrina Kaif to Katrina Kaif Kaushal. Let me remind you that anyone with access to the internet may edit Wikipedia pages.





Netizens were overjoyed when photographs of their Wikipedia entries started spreading on social media, thinking the couple was now formally married. Katrina was also recently seen visiting Vicky's house in a white saree before heading for Rajasthan. Fans are left wondering if Katrina secretly married Vicky in his place, which is why she was seen wearing a white saree after Wikipedia confirmed it.





Fans are now reliant on anything and everything available on the internet because Katrina and Vicky have kept their wedding under wraps, ensuring that no details or images are released. A photo of the invitation was also released on social media on Wednesday.





According to reports, the couple will have a reception for their Bollywood friends and associates later.







