Is it true that Shah Rukh Khan's children are trolled much lesser than other star kids?

So I think we shouldn't hate star kids because they're star kids obviously. A lot of the trolling is also unwarranted and unfair. Because of the nepotism debacle, star kids like Alia Bhatt, Sara Ali Khan, Janhvi Kapoor, Ananya Panday have been hated on.

Shanaya Kapoor who is yet to debut has also received the same hate. On the other hand, Suhana Khan and Aryan Khan don't get as much hate I think, which is a good thing. I guess it's probably because Suhana's short film was loved by the audience and she seems to seriously be invested in acting. As for Aryan, him not choosing to involve himself in acting has also aided the same.

But there's also Suhana having had faced colourist criticism which is disgusting, to say the least. Anyway do you also think they've managed to stay away from too much online hate?